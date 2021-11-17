Senior Connect
Riegelwood man wins $250,000 in scratch-off game

Richard Bryant stopped at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood, bought a 20X The Cash...
Richard Bryant stopped at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood, bought a 20X The Cash ticket, and instantly scratched off the top prize.(NCEL)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Riegelwood man recently won $250,000 on a $5 scratch-off ticket.

Richard Bryant stopped at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood, bought a 20X The Cash ticket, and instantly scratched off the top prize.

He claimed his prize Tuesday in Raleigh. He is taking home $176,876, after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“Ticket sales from scratch-off games such as 20X The Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education,” the N.C. Education Lottery stated in a news release.

