Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover Co. deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges

Tyler Kendrick Martin
Tyler Kendrick Martin(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County deputy has been fired after his arrest on child pornography charges Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Kendrick Martin has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree by NC SBI.

“The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received information of possible criminal activity by a Deputy,” the news release stated. “Sheriff Ed McMahon requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conduct the investigation.”

Martin was terminated by the sheriff immediately after his arrest, according to a news release.

Officials say Martin was assigned to the Detention Division, and he has been with the sheriff’s office since Jan. 7, 2014.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement, emergency crews respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Sheriff’s office: Hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting
Mary Hamilton and her dog, Penny
‘My grandmother was sitting there, suffering:’ Driver charged in wreck that killed 76-year-old woman
In this investigative series, WHQR details the crisis gripping the Wilmington Housing Authority
Mold issues and mismanagement by housing authority leave hundreds of residents displaced
According to the WPD, detectives arrested 22-year-old Tyaan Murray after a traffic stop.
WPD: Three-month investigation leads to seizure of 286 doses of Fentanyl
Michael Rich was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder. He is...
Suspect in Pender County stabbing arrested, charged with murder

Latest News

First Tee of Greater Wilmington
Former PGA Tour player to headline event celebrating fifth anniversary of First Tee Greater Wilmington
Applications were evaluated based on service to the community, especially underserved...
City of Wilmington awards $700,000 American Rescue Plan funds to 35 local nonprofits
Riegelwood man wins $250,000 in scratch-off game
Riegelwood man wins $250,000 in scratch-off game
A hostage situation ended with the suspect being fatally injured in an officer-involved...
Sheriff’s office: Hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting