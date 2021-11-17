Senior Connect
Multiple law enforcement officers respond to situation in New Hanover County

Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple law enforcement with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a situation on Bozeman Road in New Hanover County.

A WECT crew is on the scene and reported that a section of Carolina Beach Road on the Bozeman Road side is closed.

No other details are available at this time.

WECT has calls out to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to gather information.

Multiple viewers report seeing SWAT with large weapons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

