Former PGA Tour player to headline event celebrating fifth anniversary of First Tee Greater Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The First Tee Greater Wilmington will celebrate its fifth anniversary with an event that features a former PGA Tour player.

Charlie Rymer, who hosts the Charlie Rymer Golf Show on CBS Sports, will speak at the event at 6 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 17 at Warehouse 1857.

Rymer played on the PGA Tour and Nike Tour; he was also an analyst for the Golf Channel.

First Tee teaches children life lessons through the game of golf.

For tickets to the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.