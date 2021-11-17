Senior Connect
Former PGA Tour player to headline event celebrating fifth anniversary of First Tee Greater Wilmington

By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The First Tee Greater Wilmington will celebrate its fifth anniversary with an event that features a former PGA Tour player.

Charlie Rymer, who hosts the Charlie Rymer Golf Show on CBS Sports, will speak at the event at 6 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 17 at Warehouse 1857.

Rymer played on the PGA Tour and Nike Tour; he was also an analyst for the Golf Channel.

First Tee teaches children life lessons through the game of golf.

For tickets to the event, click here.

