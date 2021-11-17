First Alert Forecast: timing the next warm-up and chill-down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good “Weather Alert Wednesday” to you! Fifteen years ago Tuesday, the strongest tornado ever recorded in the Cape Fear Region slammed Riegelwood, Columbus County - killing eight people including two children. The Riegelwood Tornado serves as a tragic reminder that severe weather can happen any time of day, any time of year. So, we hope you’ll join us for Weather Alert Wednesday - featuring a Red Cross Blood drive - to commemorate the tornado and raise severe weather awareness. Show your First Alert Weather App to enter to win a NOAA Weather Radio; radio programming services will be available in any case. The event is at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Monkey Junction location from noon to 6 p.m.

Thankfully, your First Alert Forecast features no severe weather. Instead, expect sunshine to fuel temperatures to the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Your First Alert Weather team is eyeing chillier weather for Friday with daytime temperatures in the 50s to, at most, 60s. Rain and frost chances will remain limited through the period.

Catch even more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook to a cool-looking Thanksgiving with your WECT Weather App!

Lastly: new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin between Wednesday and the weekend.

