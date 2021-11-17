First Alert Forecast: timing the next warm-up and chill-down
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this “Weather Alert Wednesday”! Thankfully, your First Alert Forecast features no severe weather. Instead, expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine will help fuel temperatures to the 70s for Thursday afternoon, as clouds thicken up ahead of our next cold front. Your First Alert Weather team is eyeing chillier weather for Friday with daytime temperatures in the 50s to, at most, 60s. Rain and frost chances will remain limited through the period.
Catch even more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
Or: customize your location and extend your outlook to a cool-looking Thanksgiving with your WECT Weather App!
Lastly: new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin between Wednesday and the weekend.
