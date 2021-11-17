City of Wilmington awards $700,000 American Rescue Plan funds to 35 local nonprofits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - the City of Wilmington announced at its meeting Tuesday it is awarding $700,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to 35 local non-profits offering arts-based programming that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

A volunteer committee that included two representatives from city council and community members evaluated applications based on service to the community, especially underserved populations, and pandemic-related financial hardship.

“We asked community leaders to be the decision makers on where these dollars will go,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. “City staff and council members played an important role, but the perspective of community leaders really shaped how we put these funds to work in the community and helped us put them to work quickly and equitably.”

The City partnered with the United Way of the Cape Fear Area and Arts Council of Wilmington/New Hanover County to oversee the application process and to distribute the grants.

The organizations, receiving up to $50,000, depending on need, are as follows:

Big Dawg Productions

Brigade Boys & Girls Club

Brooklyn Arts Music Academy

Cameron Art Museum

Canines for Service

Cape fear Chorale

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity

Cape Fear HealthNet

Cape Fear Literacy Council

Child Development Center

Community Boys & Girls Club

Community Counseling Center

Cucalorus Film Foundation

Diaper Bank of North Carolina Lower Cape Fear Branch

Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc.

Dreams of Wilmington

Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC

Forward Motion Dance Company

Good Shepherd Center

Leading Into New Communities

Opera Wilmington

So What Now, Inc.

Soaring as Eagles

Thalian Association

The Carousel Center

Theatre for All

Turning the Wheel

Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry

Wilmington Art Association

Wilmington Ballet

Wilmington Symphony Orchestra

Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place

Working Narratives

YWCA Lower Cape Fear

All awards are given in accordance with U.S. Treasury ARP guidance and NC General Statute authorization. The City of Wilmington received an approximately $26 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law March 11, 2021. The money will be disbursed to the city through two installments of approximately $13 million in the next two years. The funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024.

