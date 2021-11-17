Burgaw’s New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop to be held in-person

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw, Pender County Tourism, Pender County Parks and Recreation, and the North Carolina Blueberry Festival announced Wednesday that the annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop is returning.

“The annual Blueberry Drop has enjoyed tremendous success in the last three years,” said Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks, and Recreation director. “Last year, due to COVID, we celebrated virtually with viewers across the region as well as Europe.”

This year, the New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop will be held in-person in Historic Downtown Burgaw.

The event begins at 5:30 and ends at 8 p.m.

The lighted Blueberry Drop will take place at 7 p.m., New Year’s Eve Greenwich Mean Time.

“This is a family-fun event and we’re pleased to partner once again with the Town of Burgaw and the NC Blueberry Festival on this annual event,” said Tammy Proctor, Pender County Tourism director.

For more information on the event, click here.

