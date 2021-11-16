WPD: Three-month investigation leads to seizure of 286 doses of Fentanyl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A three-month investigation by the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Investigation Division led to the seizure of 286 doses of Fentanyl Monday.

According to the WPD, detectives arrested 22-year-old Tyaan Murray after a traffic stop. Along with the Fentanyl, officers seized 1.02 grams of cocaine and a gun.

Murray was charged with several offenses, including:

three counts of Trafficking Fentanyl

Sell and Deliver Schedule II

PWIMSD Schedule II

Maintain a Vehicle

Possession of Schedule II

He was booked under a $510,000 bond.

