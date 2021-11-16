WPD: Three-month investigation leads to seizure of 286 doses of Fentanyl
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A three-month investigation by the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Investigation Division led to the seizure of 286 doses of Fentanyl Monday.
According to the WPD, detectives arrested 22-year-old Tyaan Murray after a traffic stop. Along with the Fentanyl, officers seized 1.02 grams of cocaine and a gun.
Murray was charged with several offenses, including:
- three counts of Trafficking Fentanyl
- Sell and Deliver Schedule II
- PWIMSD Schedule II
- Maintain a Vehicle
- Possession of Schedule II
He was booked under a $510,000 bond.
