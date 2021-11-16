Sunken shrimp trawlers to be removed from ICW

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County and the North Carolina Coastal Federation (NCCF) are working together to remove two sunken commercial shrimping trawlers from the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) in Holden Beach.

According to a news release from the federation, the 65′ long Miss Evans and Capt. Jeff are no longer in service and are beyond repair or salvage. The owners of the vessels have granted the county and the federation permission to remove the trawlers and dispose of them properly.

“The two trawlers and their symbolism of coastal history and culture will be missed, and the generations of men and women who worked on them are saddened at the loss,” the federation stated in a news release. “However, the removal will reduce and clean up harmful debris in the surrounding waters and habitats, and it will aid the owners and their families.”

The removal operations will be conducted by Mainstream Commercial Divers.

“Mainstream’s team will coordinate the environmental protection aspect of the removal through the use of debris and oil booms; removal of all hazardous materials from the vessels; and on-site monitoring,” the news release states. “A land-based crane will remove and dismantle the trawlers. The debris will be placed into dumpsters and taken to the landfill for disposal.”

During its meeting Monday, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners approved a landfill waiver for the disposal of the two vessels. The estimated landfill disposal fees of $8,000-$10,000 will be able to be utilized to remove additional vessels, officials say.

“The site of the removal operations and waters surrounding the trawlers will be closed to entry to the public,” according to the news release. “The removal operations are funded through a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation/NOAA Marine Debris Program Emergency Hurricane Funding to the federation.”

