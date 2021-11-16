Senior Connect
State budget provides $20 million to help fund beach nourishment

Oak Island will receive $20 million in one-time state funds for beach nourishment
Oak Island will receive $20 million in one-time state funds for beach nourishment(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island will receive $20 million in one-time funds for beach nourishment as part of the North Carolina State Budget Governor Roy Cooper agreed to sign Tuesday.

The $20 million will be matched by funds from the Town to support long-term preventative measures outlined in the Town’s Beach Nourishment Master Plan. The funds will not be used to supplement beach nourishment projects that are currently in progress.

“We really appreciate the efforts of Senator Rabon and Representative Miller,” Town Manager David Kelly said. “This funding will help reduce the cost for our property owners to nourish our beach, and we look forward to support this one-time funding will provide for many years to come.”

The funding will become effective immediately upon signing by Governor Cooper.

