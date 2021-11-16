Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Piedmont Gas to use flare stack as part of work on Sidbury Road

Piedmont Natural Gas is scheduled to perform routine maintenance near 9995 Sidbury Road on...
Piedmont Natural Gas is scheduled to perform routine maintenance near 9995 Sidbury Road on Wednesday, Nov. 17.(Piedmont Gas)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Piedmont Natural Gas is scheduled to perform routine maintenance near 9995 Sidbury Road on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

“These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses,” Piedmont Natural Gas stated in a news release. “People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

“Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks have been voted by the school board to be required every month since school started in...
New Hanover County School Board votes to keep mask mandate
Michael Rich was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder. He is...
Suspect in Pender County stabbing arrested, charged with murder
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Benny Keel has been arrested and charged with first degree arson and attempted murder by the...
Man arrested, charged in connection with Brunswick County arson
FILE - Woman locked out of her business Facebook page after her personal account is hacked.
Facebook hack leaves local family locked out of their own business page

Latest News

LIVE: Gov. Cooper to discuss state budget
The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested over a two-week...
Duke Energy to start testing sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant on Nov. 30
Brunswick County and the North Carolina Coastal Federation (NCCF) are working together to...
Sunken shrimp trawlers to be removed from ICW
A special non-toxic smoke will be used in the tests.
Carolina Beach to conduct smoke testing this week