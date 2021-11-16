Piedmont Gas to use flare stack as part of work on Sidbury Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Piedmont Natural Gas is scheduled to perform routine maintenance near 9995 Sidbury Road on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

“These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses,” Piedmont Natural Gas stated in a news release. “People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

“Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.”

