New Hanover County holds beam raising for new Government Center Complex

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ceremonial beam raising was held for the new Government Center Complex Tuesday afternoon.

Work is underway for New Hanover County’s redevelopment of the 15-acre Government Center site, located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington.

The project incorporates newly designed county offices and an Emergency Operations and 911 Center.

The remaining land (approx. 7.5 acres) is being privately developed with mixed-use commercial and residential buildings and affordable housing that will generate tax revenue without additional coast to the county.

According to the proposed timeline, the Government Center part of the development is expected to be complete by September 2022.

The ceremonial beam for the New Hanover County Government Center is raised before being put into place atop the structure (NHC)

