Mold issues and mismanagement by housing authority leave hundreds of residents displaced

In this investigative series, WHQR details the crisis gripping the Wilmington Housing Authority
By Ben Schachtman/Kelly Kenoyer/Kevin Maurer
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mold issues in the Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA) dating back to Hurricane Florence in 2018 were ignored for years. Now, nearly 80 families — hundreds of residents — have been displaced, and the authority is in a tailspin.

Costs just to house those families, stuck in hotel rooms around the city for months and months, are soaring. Meanwhile, the authority has barely even started the remediation work — and that’s just for the units they know about.

It’s unclear how widespread the mold problem really is, but it’s likely worse than WHA is currently willing to admit.

On top of that, WHA’s administration was gutted by restructuring and resignations, including that of former CEO Katrina Redmon over the summer. Months later, those key leadership positions are still empty.

Editor’s note: The following articles are written by WECT News Partner WHQR as part of its investigation into the Wilmington Housing Authority.

Mold has ousted 78 families from their homes in the Wilmington Housing Authority. But why is mold such a big deal?
By late October, PODS storage units and dumpsters were visible everywhere in the Creekwood...
By late October, PODS storage units and dumpsters were visible everywhere in the Creekwood neighborhood -- evidence of a growing mold problem(Ben Schachtman | WHQR)
Part I - Wilmington Housing Authority's mold disaster: chronic mismanagement, soaring costs, and hundreds displaced
After Erieka Lamberth's death, her family opened her PODS storage unit to find it had been...
After Erieka Lamberth's death, her family opened her PODS storage unit to find it had been infested with mold.(WECT)
Part II - Ignored for years, tenants' lives are now turned upside down by WHA's mishandling of widespread mold

