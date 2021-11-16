Gov. Cooper says he will sign proposed state budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said Tuesday he will sign the proposed state budget being voted on by lawmakers this week.

Cooper says the “good outweighs the bad” in the proposed bill.

“It moves North Carolina forward in important ways, many that are critical to our state’s progress as we are emerging from this pandemic,” he said.

Cooper said if he vetoed the bill, that action would be upheld in the Senate but he feared Republicans would walk away from this proposed budget if that happened.

“And right now, we just can’t afford that,” Cooper said.

New details of the budget agreement were released Monday ahead of the first vote in the Senate on Tuesday.

Here are some of the highlights:

-Most state employees would receive pay raises of 5 percent over two years plus a $1,000 bonus. The bonus would be $1,500 for those making under $75,000 and for those working in: law enforcement, corrections and 24-hour residential or treatment facilities.

-Teachers would receive pay raises on average of 5 percent over two years plus a bonus of up to $2,800. Community college faculty raises would be 6 percent over two years.

-The minimum wage for all non-certified employees in public schools and community colleges would increase to $13 per hour in the current fiscal year and to $15 per hour in the next fiscal year.

-Retirees would receive a 5 percent COLA bonus over two years, which is not a permanent COLA.

-The personal income tax rate would drop from the current 5.25 percent to 3.99 percent over six years. The standard deduction and child tax credit would increase as well. Under an analysis released by Senate leadership this year, a family of four making the median household income of $54,602 would see their tax bill reduced by $566, or 37%, when the plan is fully implemented.

-The corporate income tax would be phased out over six years beginning in 2025. The corporate franchise tax will be reduced as well.

-The rainy day fund would be increased to $4.25 billion, more than doubling the current balance of $1.98 billion.

-Would allocate $5.9 billion into the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) to build, renovate and repair buildings for state agencies, the UNC system, community colleges and other assets.

-Would include a limited expansion of Medicaid to cover 12 months of postpartum care. The budget does not include a full expansion of Medicaid, as Gov. Cooper has wanted.

-Would add Fayetteville State University to the N.C. Promise program, which sets tuition for in-state students at $500 per semester.

The budget would total $25.9 billion this fiscal year and $27 billion next fiscal year.

North Carolina is the last state in the country to adopt a budget. During the last two-year legislative session, Republicans and Democrats never could reach an agreement.

