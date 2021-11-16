Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.

Google Cloud is reporting issues, Google reported on its status dashboard.

The engineering team at Google Cloud is investigating the outage and said the issue is partially resolved.

But customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages.

Downdetector was detecting a lot of issues across the internet with apps that rely on Google Cloud, including Snapchat, Nest, Spotify, Discord and, of course, Google.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks have been voted by the school board to be required every month since school started in...
New Hanover County School Board votes to keep mask mandate
Michael Rich was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder. He is...
Suspect in Pender County stabbing arrested, charged with murder
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Benny Keel has been arrested and charged with first degree arson and attempted murder by the...
Man arrested, charged in connection with Brunswick County arson
Commissioner Sykes proposed a resolution to oppose the new federal rule forcing some employers...
UPDATE: Commissioners support resolution to oppose OSHA vaccine regulation

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Lottery may determine whether federal vaccine mandate is thrown out
The Town of Carolina beach will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system on...
Carolina Beach to conduct smoke testing this week
Judge Timothy Walmsley said Monday he will not single out individuals in the stands during the...
Judge responds to defense's objections to Jesse Jackson's presence
The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation