Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: temperatures trending warmer through midweek

By Gabe Ross
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features a warming trend following a morning of frosty and freezing temperatures across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Highs will ping the seasonable 60s Tuesday and ping the lower and middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday, while overnight lows settle in the much warmer 40s and 50s. Skies will be clear and mainly cloud free with southerly-based breezes.

By late-week a strong cold front will put a stop to the 70s and knock highs back to the cool 60s and and 50s for the weekend. Rain chances will briefly tick up late Thursday and Thursday night, but not enough to alleviate the abnormally dry or moderate drought designations.

Catch these temperature and rain chance changes in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook beyond Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App and plan ahead for any holiday travel or gatherings.

Finally, as we approach the final days of the Atlantic hurricane season, tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks have been voted by the school board to be required every month since school started in...
New Hanover County School Board votes to keep mask mandate
Michael Rich was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder. He is...
Suspect in Pender County stabbing arrested, charged with murder
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of woman
Benny Keel has been arrested and charged with first degree arson and attempted murder by the...
Man arrested, charged in connection with Brunswick County arson

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Nov. 15, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise again after potential freeze
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings tonight for SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Nov. 15, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Afternoon, Nov. 15, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Afternoon, Nov. 15, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Nov. 15, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Nov. 15, 2021