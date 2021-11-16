First Alert Forecast: temperatures trending warmer through midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features a warming trend following a morning of frosty and freezing temperatures across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Highs will ping the seasonable 60s Tuesday and ping the lower and middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday, while overnight lows settle in the much warmer 40s and 50s. Skies will be clear and mainly cloud free with southerly-based breezes.

By late-week a strong cold front will put a stop to the 70s and knock highs back to the cool 60s and and 50s for the weekend. Rain chances will briefly tick up late Thursday and Thursday night, but not enough to alleviate the abnormally dry or moderate drought designations.

Catch these temperature and rain chance changes in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook beyond Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App and plan ahead for any holiday travel or gatherings.

Finally, as we approach the final days of the Atlantic hurricane season, tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin.

