First Alert Forecast: rollercoaster temperatures on tap for the rest of the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features a big swing from frosty 30s this morning to toasty middle and upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, while overnight lows settle in the much warmer 40s and 50s. Skies will be clear and mainly cloud free with southerly-based breezes.

By late-week a strong but moisture-starved cold front will put a stop to the 70s and knock highs back to the cool 60s and 50s for the weekend. Rain chances will briefly tick up late Thursday and Thursday night, but not enough to alleviate the abnormally dry or moderate drought designations. Another chance of showers arrives early next week.

Catch these temperature and rain chance changes in your seven-day forecast

you can customize your location and extend your outlook beyond Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday with a ten-day forecast

Finally, as we approach the final days of the Atlantic hurricane season, tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin.

