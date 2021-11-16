Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Duke Energy to start testing sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant on Nov. 30

The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested over a two-week...
The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested over a two-week period starting Nov. 30. (Source: Duke Energy)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested over a two-week period starting Nov. 30.

“The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds,” Duke Energy stated in a news release. “Siren testing will occur Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks have been voted by the school board to be required every month since school started in...
New Hanover County School Board votes to keep mask mandate
Michael Rich was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder. He is...
Suspect in Pender County stabbing arrested, charged with murder
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Benny Keel has been arrested and charged with first degree arson and attempted murder by the...
Man arrested, charged in connection with Brunswick County arson
FILE - Woman locked out of her business Facebook page after her personal account is hacked.
Facebook hack leaves local family locked out of their own business page

Latest News

Brunswick County and the North Carolina Coastal Federation (NCCF) are working together to...
Sunken shrimp trawlers to be removed from ICW
A special non-toxic smoke will be used in the tests.
Carolina Beach to conduct smoke testing this week
Get Fit with 6: Yoga Village
Get Fit with 6: Non-profit aims to bring the physical and mental benefits of yoga to more people
New Hanover County School Board votes to keep mask mandate
NHC School Board votes to keep mask mandate