Duke Energy to start testing sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant on Nov. 30

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested over a two-week period starting Nov. 30.

“The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds,” Duke Energy stated in a news release. “Siren testing will occur Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.”

