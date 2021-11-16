Senior Connect
Driver charged in wreck that killed 76-year-old woman

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators have filed charges in a two-car crash in Leland earlier this month that killed a 76-year-old woman.

Ana Mendez Cruz, 44, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle in the collision, which happened around 8:25 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the intersection of Old Fayetteville Road and Skipper Street.

“After a thorough investigation, officers determined that Ms. Cruz failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming vehicle on Old Fayetteville Road being driven by 76-year-old Mary Hamilton of Leland,” a news release from the Leland Police Department states.

Hamilton was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Cruz also was charged with one count of failure to yield right-of-way, and one count of no operator’s license.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

