‘Compromise Budget’ proposal includes $283 to support deepening Wilmington Harbor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - More than $283 million dollars to help deepen Wilmington’s Harbor is included in a ‘compromise budget’ proposal which will be introduced this week in the state House and Senate chambers.

Senate Bill 105, which cleared the conference committee Monday, is on the Senate’s Tuesday calendar and the House calendar for Wednesday. The two-year budget plan directs $283.8 million nonrecurring funds for the Wilmington Harbor Enhancements Reserve, which according to the bill, “makes funds available for expenditures associated with the Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Project”.

Republicans tout SB105 as a result of budget negotiations with legislative Democrats and Governor Roy Cooper. “We have made significant progress over nearly two months of good-faith negotiations with the Governor, and I’m optimistic that the budget will have a strong bipartisan vote and that Gov. Cooper will sign it into law,” Senate Leader Phil Berger said in a statement contained in the email news release.

There is no comment yet from Governor Cooper’s office regarding the legislation.

Among the other highlights cited by Sen. Berger’s release:

A 5% pay raise for most state employees and an average 5% pay raise for teachers over the biennium.

Increase the minimum wage for all non-certified personnel and community college staff to $15 per hour beginning in 2022.

A $2,800 bonus to most teachers using federal funds.

Bonuses for all state employees including $1,500 for state employees who make less than $75,000, and $1,000 for state employees who make more than $75,000. Law enforcement, correctional officers and staff, and 24-hour residential or treatment facility employees receive $1,500.

$100 million in recurring funds for a new state-funded teacher salary supplement focused on low-wealth counties to help them compete with big, wealthy counties when recruiting teachers. (This supplement is not reflected in the average salary raise figure.)

Additional $1.5 billion above the base budget over the biennium in recurring funds for K-12 education.

Click here to see the budget bill.

