COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants toothbrushes to show students how to have healthy mouths

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - While most children have toothbrushes at home, not all are taught the proper way to brush their teeth. Marth Cotton, a teacher at Williams Township in Whiteville has seen evidence of that and she wants to show them how to take care of their mouths.

Ms. Cotton is asking for donations to buy toothbrushes on the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects. Her project is called “Open Wide.”

“A healthy mouth is very important and the earlier a child starts to take care of their teeth the better,” Cotton says on the DonorsChoose website. “I want my babies to succeed in life and not have to worry about their health. I will demonstrate every morning how they are to brush their teeth the right way so when they take their tooth brushes home they will know the correct way to brush. Children with bad teeth are often times bullied by other children and this causes them to have low self esteem. I want them to learn at a young age how to take care of their mouth so they don’t have a future of low self esteem and health problems. A healthy mouth is the beginning of a healthy body.”

Cotton needs $191. Once her project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the toothbrushes and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to this project, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.