Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants toothbrushes to show students how to have healthy mouths

(WNDU)
By Frances Weller
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - While most children have toothbrushes at home, not all are taught the proper way to brush their teeth. Marth Cotton, a teacher at Williams Township in Whiteville has seen evidence of that and she wants to show them how to take care of their mouths.

Ms. Cotton is asking for donations to buy toothbrushes on the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects. Her project is called “Open Wide.”

“A healthy mouth is very important and the earlier a child starts to take care of their teeth the better,” Cotton says on the DonorsChoose website. “I want my babies to succeed in life and not have to worry about their health. I will demonstrate every morning how they are to brush their teeth the right way so when they take their tooth brushes home they will know the correct way to brush. Children with bad teeth are often times bullied by other children and this causes them to have low self esteem. I want them to learn at a young age how to take care of their mouth so they don’t have a future of low self esteem and health problems. A healthy mouth is the beginning of a healthy body.”

Cotton needs $191. Once her project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the toothbrushes and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to this project, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks have been voted by the school board to be required every month since school started in...
New Hanover County School Board votes to keep mask mandate
Michael Rich was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder. He is...
Suspect in Pender County stabbing arrested, charged with murder
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Benny Keel has been arrested and charged with first degree arson and attempted murder by the...
Man arrested, charged in connection with Brunswick County arson
Commissioner Sykes proposed a resolution to oppose the new federal rule forcing some employers...
UPDATE: Commissioners support resolution to oppose OSHA vaccine regulation

Latest News

Local food bank impacted by current supply chain issues
Food banks are also being impacted by the global supply chain issues
New Hanover County is holding two listening sessions to address violence in schools and in the...
New Hanover County holds public forum to address community violence
Leaders map out plan to address community violence
Leaders map out plan to address community violence
New Hanover County commissioners
Commissioners hear update on multi-million dollar community violence plan, staff prepare for listening sessions