Carolina Beach to conduct smoke testing this week

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina beach will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The testing will be conducted in the blocks between Tennessee Avenue and Alabama Avenue (north to south), as well as between South Lake Park Boulevard and Dow Road (east to west), according to a news release from the town.

“This study will involve the opening and entering of manholes in the streets and public utility easements,” the news release stated. “An important task of the testing will be to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke will also reveal sources of where storm water and other surface waters enter the sewer system.”

A special non-toxic smoke will be used in the tests. The smoke is manufactured for this purpose, leaves no residuals or stains, and has no effect on plant or animal life. The smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant, odor. Visibility and odor last only a few minutes, where there is adequate ventilation.

Because the plumbing appliances in your home or building are connected to the sanitary sewer system, the town cautioned smoke may enter your house or place of business if the:

Vents connected to your building’s sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed.

Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing.

Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.

“All residents are advised that if traces of this smoke or its odor enter your house or building, it is an indication that gases and odors from the sewer also may enter,” the release stated. “These can be both unpleasant and dangerous, as well as a health risk to the occupants. Should smoke enter your home or business, you may contact a member of the smoke testing crew working in your area.”

The crew member will be able to help and check with you as to where the smoke has entered your building, according to town officials.

“Location, identification, and correction of the source of smoke that enters your building is urgently advised.”

Any questions or concerns regarding this matter should be directed to Bill Raymond, Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent, at (910) 465-1946.

