WPD to launch virtual response unit

The team will use state of the art video technology to communicate with the public and is capable of taking reports and handling non-emergency calls.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is launching a virtual response unit to allow officers more time to respond to urgent and violent crimes within the community.

The Virtual Response Unit will compromise six civilians and one police sergeant. The team will use state of the art video technology to communicate with the public and team members will be taking reports and handling non-emergency calls.

WPD will officially launch the new unit at a ribbon cutting ceremony to be held on Tuesday, November 16, at 10 a.m.

