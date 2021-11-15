Senior Connect
Suspect in Pender County stabbing arrested, charged with murder

Michael Rich was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder. He is being held without bond.(PCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 40-year-old suspect in a stabbing that resulted in a man dying and a woman being transported to hospital has been charged for murder and attempted murder.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a stabbing on Saturday, November 13 at 10:15 a.m. at 8160 Shiloh Road in Willard, N.C.

On arrival, deputies found Paul Busovne, deceased from apparent stab wounds. A second victim, Debra Busovne had been assaulted and was transported to the hospital.

Michael Thomas Rich was found on-scene and was treated at the hospital for minor injuries sustained during the assault.

Rich was arrested and has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder. He is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, so no further details have been released.

