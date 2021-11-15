NHC awards $700,000 American Rescue Plan funds to 30 local nonprofits

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County (NHC) announced Monday it is awarding $700,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to 30 area nonprofits that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The ARP funds will help support payroll and other operating expenses for the nonprofits.

“I am so glad we are able to assist 30 of our nonprofit partners, who continue to work tirelessly and with incredible passion to meet some of the greatest needs in our community,” said NHC Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “Their work has been vital throughout the pandemic. They have changed their service delivery models to fit the needs of residents in these trying times and remained a constant for so many who have needed their help. Their resources, support and services will continue to be critical as we experience the pandemic’s long-term impacts; and New Hanover County is committed to helping them fulfill their missions and continue their important work to make a difference in our community and the lives of everyone who lives here.”

In partnership with Cape Fear Collective to administer the funds, NHC formed an awards committee, comprising local community members, to review applications and determine the greatest needs.

The organizations, receiving between $10,000 and $50,000 depending on need, are as follows:

A Bike for Every Child

Centre of Redemption, dba A Safe Place

Accessible Coastal Carolina Events, Sports and Services

Advance Youth Outreach

Bargain Box of Wilmington

Blank Canvas Awareness Art

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh

Cape Fear HealthNet, Inc.

Cape Fear Volunteer Center and Big Buddy

Child Development Center, Inc.

Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome

Coastal Horizons/Open House Youth Shelter Program

Community Counseling Center

Community Enrichment Initiatives Inc.

Diaper Bank of North Carolina

Domestic Violence Shelter and Services

Elderhaus

Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear

Financial Protection Law Center

Leading Into New Communities dba LINC, Inc.

NSEA Swim

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration SENC

Seeds of Healing

Soaring as Eagles Outreach Ministry

The Feast Congregation

The Kairos Center

The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast

Vigilant Hope, Inc.

Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, Inc.

YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear

Awards committee members were humbled by the work and achievements of the many nonprofits that applied.

“Being a part of this process, as a community member, was humbling, heartfelt, and exciting,” said committee member Joe Conway.

