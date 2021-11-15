Senior Connect
New Hanover County School Board votes to keep mask mandate

Masks have been voted by the school board to be required every month since school started in August.(WVLT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County School Board voted to keep the mask mandate during their special meeting held on Monday afternoon.

The vote passed by 5-2, with the two dissenting votes from Wildeboer and Beaulieu. Board members who voted to keep the masks mandatory in schools also stated they wanted to keep the mandate until January, when students come back from holiday break.

Under Governor Roy Cooper’s orders, school boards must vote monthly on their mask policies. The school board pushed off last week’s vote until the health board made their decision on masks last Friday, and they voted to end the mask mandate for New Hanover County.

Masks have been voted on by the school board to be required every month since school started in August. The school board will take their next vote on December 7th.

