Man arrested, charged in connection with Brunswick County arson

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested Monday and charged in connection to an incident that happened on September 13, 2021 in the 1600 block of Pine Valley Drive in Supply.

According to a post on the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Benny Daron Keel, 56, of Ellerbe, North Carolina, is charged with first degree arson and attempted murder.

He is being held without bond in the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

