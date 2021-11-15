Senior Connect
Man arrested, charged in connection with Brunswick County arson

Benny Keel has been arrested and charged with first degree arson and attempted murder by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.
Benny Keel has been arrested and charged with first degree arson and attempted murder by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested Monday and charged in connection to an incident that happened on September 13, 2021 in the 1600 block of Pine Valley Drive in Supply.

According to a post on the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Benny Daron Keel, 56, of Ellerbe, North Carolina, is charged with first degree arson and attempted murder.

Person of interest sought in Brunswick County arson, deputies say

He is being held without bond in the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

