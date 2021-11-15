First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise again after potential freeze

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast features an opportunity for frost and freezing temperatures for parts of the Lower Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to rapidly drop off to the 30s this evening! Skies will be clear and mainly cloud free with calm or light northwesterly breezes. Look to your First Alert Weather Team here and on all platforms for updates on specific times and locations.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Robeson, Brunswick, Columbus, Dillon, Bladen, Marlboro, Pender co. until Nov 16 8:00AM. Freezing temps are possible. Take precautions for outdoor pets and delicate plants. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/uDjDRAYBSZ — Gabe Ross - WECT (@TVsGabeRoss) November 15, 2021

Temperatures will trend warmer during the day and night as high pressure continues to keep rain chances near zero. Catch these trends in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to Thanksgiving Day with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App and plan ahead for any holiday travel or gatherings.

Finally, as we approach the final days of the Atlantic hurricane season, know that tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin. The season officially ends November 30.

