First Alert Forecast: frost potential returns ahead of midweek warm-up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast features an opportunity for frost for parts of the Lower Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to crest in the unseasonably cool upper 50s and lower 60s Monday afternoon and then rapidly drop off to the upper 30s Monday night. Skies will be clear and mainly cloud free with calm or light northwesterly breezes. Look to your First Alert Weather Team here and on all platforms for updates on specific times and locations, should the National Weather Service hoist a Frost Advisory in the late days of the growing season.

Temperatures will trend warmer during the day and night as high pressure continues to keep rain chances near zero. Catch these trends in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to Thanksgiving Day with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App and plan ahead for any holiday travel or gatherings.

Finally, as we approach the final days of the Atlantic hurricane season, know that tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin. The season officially ends November 30.

