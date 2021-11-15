Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Commissioners consider resolution to oppose OSHA vaccine regulation

Commissioner Sykes proposed a resolution to oppose the new federal rule forcing some employers...
Commissioner Sykes proposed a resolution to oppose the new federal rule forcing some employers to require vaccinations.
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A federal requirement for employers with 100 or more employees to have any unvaccinated workers tested weekly is currently on hold.

Commissioners in Brunswick County will discuss formally opposing that federal rule during Monday night’s meeting. Commissioner Patricia Sykes proposed the resolution and plans to send it to several elected officials if passed, including Governor Roy Cooper.

“I hope they move forward and not follow the mandate,” said Sykes. “I hope they put pressure on the federal government that they don’t support it.”

Sykes says vaccine requirements are forcing workers to quit at a time when there’s a labor shortage and that it’s ultimately about freedom of choice.

“We don’t know all the medical ins and outs, but the thing is it’s your right to talk to your doctor, your right to decide on that vaccine. Just like the flu vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of woman
Chief Epidemiologist says lifting the mask mandate in NHCO is premature
“It’s a recipe for a resurgence to occur”: Top epidemiologist says mask mandate lifted too soon
Break-in suspect
UPDATE: Dollar General break-in suspect identified, charged
Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a wreck involving a motorcycle on...
UPDATE: Road reopens after motorcycle wreck caused diversion on Eastwood Road
The "Boundless" sculpture featured at the Cameron Art Museum.
Cameron Art Museum unveils new “Boundless” sculpture

Latest News

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.
Local food bank impacted by current supply chain issues
Masks have been voted by the school board to be required every month since school started in...
New Hanover County School Board votes to keep mask mandate
Commissioners are expected to accept a major loan to move forward with merging utilities in...
Brunswick County set to accept $2.8M loan for Navassa water, wastewater revamp
Benny Keel has been arrested and charged with first degree arson and attempted murder by the...
Man arrested, charged in connection with Brunswick County arson