Commissioners consider resolution to oppose OSHA vaccine regulation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A federal requirement for employers with 100 or more employees to have any unvaccinated workers tested weekly is currently on hold.

Commissioners in Brunswick County will discuss formally opposing that federal rule during Monday night’s meeting. Commissioner Patricia Sykes proposed the resolution and plans to send it to several elected officials if passed, including Governor Roy Cooper.

“I hope they move forward and not follow the mandate,” said Sykes. “I hope they put pressure on the federal government that they don’t support it.”

Sykes says vaccine requirements are forcing workers to quit at a time when there’s a labor shortage and that it’s ultimately about freedom of choice.

“We don’t know all the medical ins and outs, but the thing is it’s your right to talk to your doctor, your right to decide on that vaccine. Just like the flu vaccine.”

