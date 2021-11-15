Brunswick County set to accept $2.8M loan for Navassa water, wastewater revamp

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners are expected to accept a major loan to move forward with merging utilities in Navassa at Monday night’s meeting.

Taking action to prevent a problem is a better plan than simply reacting when problems start to boil over.

“If you don’t repair the system, over time any system will continue to break down over time,” said wastewater operations deputy director Donald Dixon. ”It also helps keep our [operations and management] costs low.”

That’s why Brunswick County is making plans to improve the water and wastewater system around Navassa even though there’s no current issue.

“We took the system over this past July,” said Dixon. We’ve seen small things that needed to be repaired between then and now, knowing we were working toward this principal forgiveness loan. We’ve been repairing those as they pop up, but there are no major issues.”

The loan to make the rest of it happen comes out to $2,852,818 in North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Clean Water State Revolving funding. The money will be used for a number of wastewater projects aimed at keeping things flowing smoothly for Navassa residents.

This comes after commissioners voted to approve an award from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to complete projects involving Navassa’s water system.

“We’re looking at meter standardization, maybe putting redundant feeds in to improve water quality and improve water pressure,” said Dixon. “We’re going to map the system, something that had never been done. There’s not an overall map of the system up there. "

In the next few months, the county plans to map out the system, replace pumps and install or upgrade generators. The next steps on the wastewater side are cleaning out the lines and taking a look inside the system to make sure there are no problems needing to be addressed.

