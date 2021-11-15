Beach access walkways damaged by king tide

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several public beach access walkways in Carolina Beach are in need of repair following damages incurred by the recent king tide.

The Town of Carolina Beach has closed some of the walkways because of safety concerns until repairs are made.

Approval has been issued through the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) for minor repairs that will begin the week of November 15.

Further more extensive repairs will be made beginning the week of November 29.

Walkways condition and repairs needed:

South Carolina Avenue Access: steps onto beach are gone, need to replace

Ocean Boulevard Access: stairs onto beach are damaged and need repaired-public can temporarily use Hatteras ramp

Alabama Avenue Access: Handicap ramp gone and supportive post missing, need replacement

Texas Avenue Access: Need to add on stair to make for safe landing onto beach

Scotch Bonnet Lane Access: Handicap ramp damaged, needs repair

Sand Dollar Lane access: Handicap ramp leaning and needs repair-open to public

The Town apologizes for any inconvenience and asks that any questions be directed to (910) 458-299

