First Alert Forecast: continued dryness but cooler

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Thanks for tuning in! Your First Alert Forecast features dry conditions that will carry us through the end of this weekend and early next week. In true November fashion, expect progressively cooler high temperatures in the middle 60s today to near 60 Monday. Nights will have a classic November chill and, by early this week, many parts of the Cape Fear Region may net their first frosty 30s of autumn. Look to your First Alert Weather Team here and on all platforms for updates on specific times and locations!

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App to the early days of the Thanksgiving week.

Finally, a confirmation that tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin this weekend. November is the final month of Hurricane Season.

