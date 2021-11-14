Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: continued dryness but cooler

By Claire Fry
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Thanks for tuning in! Your First Alert Forecast features dry conditions that will carry us through the end of this weekend and early next week. In true November fashion, expect progressively cooler high temperatures in the middle 60s today to near 60 Monday. Nights will have a classic November chill and, by early this week, many parts of the Cape Fear Region may net their first frosty 30s of autumn. Look to your First Alert Weather Team here and on all platforms for updates on specific times and locations!

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App to the early days of the Thanksgiving week.

Finally, a confirmation that tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin this weekend. November is the final month of Hurricane Season.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of woman
Chief Epidemiologist says lifting the mask mandate in NHCO is premature
“It’s a recipe for a resurgence to occur”: Top epidemiologist says mask mandate lifted too soon
Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a wreck involving a motorcycle on...
UPDATE: Road reopens after motorcycle wreck caused diversion on Eastwood Road
Kathryn Ayres returned home to Whiteville after 65 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 after...
Mother talks about battling COVID-19 in hospital after delivering baby
Face Mask
New Hanover County mask mandate lifted

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Nov. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Nov. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Nov. 13, 2021
First Alert Forecast: November temps return with blue skies
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. Morning, Nov. 13, 2021
First Alert Forecast: cool dry days this weekend
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Nov. 12, 2021
First Alert Forecast: cooler, then colder