Motorcycle wreck snarls traffic on Eastwood Road

Traffic is being rerouted on Military Cutoff Road following a motorcycle wreck on Eastwood Rd.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lanes of Eastwood Road near Landfall are closed following a wreck involving a motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating and traffic is being rerouted on Military Cutoff Road.

The westbound lanes of Eastwood Road are still open at this time.

This story will be updated as further details become available.

