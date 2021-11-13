Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: cool dry days this weekend

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(wect news)
By Gabe Ross
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features a string of dry days that will carry us through the weekend and early next week. In true November fashion, expect progressively cooler high temperatures from the lower 70s Saturday to middle 60s Sunday to near 60 Monday. Along those same lines, nights will have a classic November chill and, by early next week, many parts of the Cape Fear Region may net their first frosty 30s of autumn. Look to your First Alert Weather Team here and on all platforms for updates on specific times and locations!

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App to the early days of the Thanksgiving week.

Finally, a confirmation that tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin this weekend. November is the final month of Hurricane Season.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
New Hanover County mask mandate lifted
Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a wreck involving a motorcycle on...
UPDATE: Road reopens after motorcycle wreck caused diversion on Eastwood Road
Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Residents say military jets using runways at ILM didn’t follow federal regulations
Masks required sign
COVID-19 metrics trend downward in New Hanover County as board set to vote on mask mandate
Suspect arrested in deadly Supply shooting faces murder charges.
UPDATE: Suspect in Supply shooting faces murder charges

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Nov. 12, 2021
First Alert Forecast: cooler, then colder
Weekend and early week cooling trend
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Nov. 12, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: cooler, then colder
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Nov. 12, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Nov. 12, 2021