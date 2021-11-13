Senior Connect
Cameron Art Museum unveils new “Boundless” sculpture

The "Boundless" sculpture featured at the Cameron Art Museum.
The "Boundless" sculpture featured at the Cameron Art Museum.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum unveiled a new sculpture honoring the United States Colored Troops on Saturday morning.

The sculpture features eleven black men who were connected to the Battle of Forks Road, the same grounds where the bronze piece of art now sits.

The artist, Stephen Hayes, hopes that his work brings both light and awareness to the community of its rich history.

“A sense of pride, a sense of honor, just an understanding of their history,” said Hayes. “Bring these histories forward so they can talk about it, because there’s a certain type of healing that needs to be done for everything that has happened throughout Wilmington.”

Hayes had help from descendants of these veterans, molding their faces into the figures of these troops.

Terry L. Perkins, whose great-grandfather was a U.S. Colored Troop, is one of the faces molded onto the sculpture. He wanted to partake in this special part of history after finding out his family’s history.

“We have a very proud history, and as we go back through it, we found our family has a lot of veterans, so this is a great, great honor,” said Perkins.

The sculpture is open to the public all weekend, and will be housed at Cameron Art Museum.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

