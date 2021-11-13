Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

3 snow leopards at Nebraska zoo die from COVID-19 complications

Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19(10/11 NOW)
By KOLN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19, the zoo announced Friday afternoon.

According to KOLN, the zoo announced on Oct. 13 that two Sumatran tigers and three snow leopards tested positive for COVID-19 after showing signs of the virus. The two tigers have since recovered.

Veterinary staff at the zoo cared “tirelessly” for the snow leopards in an effort to save them before they passed away, according to a release from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

A spokesperson for the zoo said, “We know how much each of our animals means to our community inside and outside of the zoo. It is very tough to lose any animal unexpectedly, especially one as rare and loved as the snow leopard. We are all heartbroken by the loss of Ranney, Everest, and Makalu and we are grieving together.”

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo remains open to the public and says they will continue to seriously follow COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
New Hanover County mask mandate lifted
Members of the group entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.
Members of white nationalist group show up at NHC school board meeting
Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Residents say military jets using runways at ILM didn’t follow federal regulations
Vehicle hits light pole, closes all four lanes of Carolina Beach Road
Carolina Beach Road open again after car accident
During a routine inspection of the zoo on Oct. 4, inspectors found that the tiger, Sasha, had...
USDA inspection details concerns with care of tiger, camel at Tregembo Animal Park

Latest News

Chief Epidemiologist says lifting the mask mandate in NHCO is premature
“It’s a recipe for a resurgence to occur”: Top epidemiologist says mask mandate lifted too soon
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Ex-Trump aide Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying Jan. 6 subpoena
Traffic is being rerouted on Military Cutoff Road following a motorcycle wreck on Eastwood Rd.
Motorcycle wreck snarls traffic on Eastwood Road
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case