Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Year-long lane closure planned on South Banks Channel Bridge

(Pexels.com)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Wrightsville Beach bridge will get a year-long facelift starting next week.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the outside eastbound lane of the South Banks Channel Bridge on Causeway Drive (U.S. 76) crossing Banks Channel will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

Officials say the lane is scheduled to remain closed until next fall.

“The bridge was built in 1972 and this work will extend its life,” the NCDOT stated in a news release. “The work includes repairing the girder and approach slab and replacing the bridge joints.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
New Hanover County mask mandate lifted
Members of the group entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.
Members of white nationalist group show up at NHC school board meeting
Vehicle hits light pole, closes all four lanes of Carolina Beach Road
Carolina Beach Road open again after car accident
Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Residents say military jets using runways at ILM didn’t follow federal regulations
During a routine inspection of the zoo on Oct. 4, inspectors found that the tiger, Sasha, had...
USDA inspection details concerns with care of tiger, camel at Tregembo Animal Park

Latest News

A Pender County bridge is scheduled to be closed for most of next week for maintenance.
Pender County bridge closure scheduled for next week
New Hanover County school bus drivers rally for better pay
New Hanover County school bus drivers rally for better pay
The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board has voted to lift the countywide mask...
New Hanover County mask mandate lifted
Break-in suspect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help after break-in at Dollar General