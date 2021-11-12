Year-long lane closure planned on South Banks Channel Bridge

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Wrightsville Beach bridge will get a year-long facelift starting next week.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the outside eastbound lane of the South Banks Channel Bridge on Causeway Drive (U.S. 76) crossing Banks Channel will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

Officials say the lane is scheduled to remain closed until next fall.

“The bridge was built in 1972 and this work will extend its life,” the NCDOT stated in a news release. “The work includes repairing the girder and approach slab and replacing the bridge joints.”

