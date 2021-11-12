TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reduced for portion of Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The number of lanes has been reduced for a portion of Market Street while crews make repairs to a traffic signal.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, work is being done Friday at the signal at New Hanover County Fire Dept. Station 16 on Market St. between Bayshore Drive and Wendover Lane.

“A crash damaged the fire station signal,” a NCDOT tweet states. “We have reduced lanes at this location to safely conduct repairs. Expect delays.”

Traffic alert ⚠️ in #Wilmington: The city is doing emergency repairs to the signal at New Hanover County Fire Dept. Station 16 on Market Street. A crash damaged the fire station 🚒 signal. We have reduced lanes at this location to safely conduct repairs. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/gi1oL2fC7W — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) November 12, 2021

