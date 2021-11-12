TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reduced for portion of Market St.
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The number of lanes has been reduced for a portion of Market Street while crews make repairs to a traffic signal.
According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, work is being done Friday at the signal at New Hanover County Fire Dept. Station 16 on Market St. between Bayshore Drive and Wendover Lane.
“A crash damaged the fire station signal,” a NCDOT tweet states. “We have reduced lanes at this location to safely conduct repairs. Expect delays.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.