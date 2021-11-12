Senior Connect
Person of interest in Supply shooting taken into custody

Christopher Joseph Kelly
Christopher Joseph Kelly(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man considered a person of interest in a fatal shooting in Supply on Tuesday has been taken into custody.

According to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Joseph Kelly was taken into custody without incident.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said that Kelly was a person of interest in the shooting of Ethan Cody Schroeder in the 1900 block of Deer Vista Street at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No other information is available at this time.

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: (𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟮, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭, 𝟭𝟬𝗮𝗺) 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁. Detectives...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

