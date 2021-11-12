Person of interest in Supply shooting taken into custody

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man considered a person of interest in a fatal shooting in Supply on Tuesday has been taken into custody.

According to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Joseph Kelly was taken into custody without incident.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said that Kelly was a person of interest in the shooting of Ethan Cody Schroeder in the 1900 block of Deer Vista Street at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No other information is available at this time.

