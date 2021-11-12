Pender County bridge closure scheduled for next week

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County bridge is scheduled to be closed for most of next week for maintenance.

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close the bridge on New Savannah Road over a branch of Long Creek between 9 a.m. Nov. 15 and 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Crews will be replacing components of the bridge deck, according to the NCDOT.

Traffic will be detoured onto N.C. 53, Horse Branch Road and Piney Woods Road.

“Drivers should account for the detour when planning their commute and use caution around the work zone,” a spokesperson for NCDOT wrote in a news release.

