Operation Pretty Things volunteers fill gift bags for domestic violence victims

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Volunteers with the non-profit organization Operation Pretty Things were putting together gift bags for women Thursday.

The gift bags will be distributed to victims of domestic violence in shelters across North Carolina, New York, Florida, and Georgia to help spread some holiday cheer.

Executive Director Missy Bennett says the group is now putting together holiday bags, which include a note of encouragement.

“I know it’s small but our little gifts are just a tiny little extension of love, a reminder that there is always hope and that little bit of hope goes a really long way,” said Bennett.

She hopes they can give out 1,000 gift bags by the end of the year.

