New Hanover Co. school bus drivers hold rally for better working conditions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several New Hanover County school bus drivers rallied at a busy intersection in Wilmington on Friday to push for better working conditions.

The drivers gathered and held up signs at the intersection of S. College Road and Oleander Dr.

In 2019, the school board voted to raise bus drivers salaries to $14 an hour. They also received a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

But the bus drivers demonstrating Friday say they are understaffed, overworked, and underappreciated.

“We’ve been doing this for over two years during COVID,” said bus driver Tammy Wilson. “We never received hazard pay. we’re doing three, four, and five runs with afterschool programs going now those are being done by us. And we’re just so short staffed to where we’re working long hours. We’re just overworked, underpaid and it’s exhausting.”

