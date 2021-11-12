NCDOT explains delays in Sanders Road repair project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transport explained the completion date of the Sanders Road repairs had been extended because of supply delays and the uniqueness of the project.

A representative with the NCDOT said contractors are using an innovative approach to fix the sinkhole.

“Our contractor is pumping grout — which consists of cement, sand and water — into ground below the roadway to shore it up and eliminate the sinkhole that has formed below the pavement.”

Because of the alternative approach, the contractor and the NCDOT are having to test different grout materials before they can be pumped into the ground.

Delays in getting more grout material meant the road closure had to be extended.

The NCDOT expects to be able to reopen the road November 30.

