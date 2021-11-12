First Alert Forecast: cooler, then colder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Showers are exiting the Cape Fear Region and your First Alert Forecast features a string of dry days. Expect progressively cooler high temperatures from near 77 Friday to near 73 Saturday to near 64 Sunday to near 60 Monday. Nights will have a classic November chill and, by early next week, many parts of the Cape Fear Region may net their first frosty 30s of autumn. Look to your First Alert Weather Team here and on all platforms for updates on specific times and locations!

Lastly: tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin this weekend. November is the final month of Hurricane Season.

