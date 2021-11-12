Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cooler, then colder

By Gabe Ross
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Friday! Showers are gone and your First Alert Forecast features a string of dry days. Expect progressively cooler high temperatures from 73 Saturday to near 64 Sunday to near 60 Monday. Nights will have a classic November chill and, by early next week, many parts of the Cape Fear Region may net their first frosty 30s of autumn. Look to your First Alert Weather Team here and on all platforms for updates on specific times and locations!

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Lastly: tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin this weekend. November is the final month of Hurricane Season.

