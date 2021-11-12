Christmas kickoff now under way for Salvation Army

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2021 Christmas kickoff now underway for the Salvation Army. This year, the Cape Fear Chapter’s Angel Tree program is trying to help 2,500 local children have something under the Christmas tree.

“We work eight months out of the year to make sure this happens,” said Major Connie Morris. “We’re so excited about the news about relaxing mask requirements in New Hanover County. We hope it helps make some people feel a little more comfortable about stepping out to volunteer.”

Local organizations are stepping up.

The corporate sponsorship has more than doubled in this past year, so that’s a sign people are looking beyond COVID. In the era of battling COVID-19, spare change is also in short supply. The Salvation Army has also plugged into a cashless option to make giving easier than ever.

“We’re very aware that people may not be carrying around cash like they have in the past,” said Major Morris. “We have apps for Apple Pay and Google pay to make it easier than ever.”

Volunteers are still needed to help man shifts all over Southeastern North Carolina. To learn more about how you can help, click here.

