Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help after break-in at Dollar General

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a break-in at a Longwood business.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the break-in occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Dollar General located at 2085 Longwood Road.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Mabe at 910-269-5349 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.