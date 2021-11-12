Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help after break-in at Dollar General

Break-in suspect
Break-in suspect(Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a break-in at a Longwood business.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the break-in occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Dollar General located at 2085 Longwood Road.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Mabe at 910-269-5349 or call 911.

