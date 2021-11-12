Senior Connect
Brothers get vaccinated in honor of grandparents who died from COVID

By KCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two young brothers in Missouri are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for a very personal reason.

Antonio and Tommy Ralph DeMartino, ages 9 and 7, said they got their COVID vaccination to honor their grandparents, who both died from the disease.

“For my grandma and grandpa that passed away, because they will be really proud of me,” Tommy Ralph said.

Their mother, Michelle DeMartino, said the family gathered to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game in December then a bunch of them got COVID, including the boys’ grandma, or Nonni, Susan Barreca.

“She is like silly, and she always plays with us and tickles us, but she can’t do that anymore because she’s gone,” Tommy Ralph said.

She died Feb. 4.

Their grandpa, known as Satch, had Alzheimer’s and died five days later at a nursing home, which is where he likely got the virus.

Their grandma was two weeks away from qualifying for the vaccine.

“I would give anything for my mom to have gotten that vaccine,” DeMartino said.

This weekend, Children’s Mercy Hospital held a mass vaccine clinic for the 5-11 age group, where 600 kids got vaccinated.

“We’ve seen a huge interest in the community, which has been great,” Dr. Angela Myers said.

The hospital reported there is a higher interest in getting this age group vaccinated than the 12-17 age group.

But demand is outpacing supply, because unlike with the teens, the little kids’ vaccine is a separate product, a third of the adult dose in a separately packaged vial. So, it’s kind of like when the adult vaccine first rolled out.

“It’s the distribution plan, it’s the getting it out to the facilities that can administer the vaccine,” Dr. Jennifer Watts said.

The DeMartino boys got theirs through the University of Kansas Health System.

“It kind of felt like a mosquito bite or somebody pinching me,” Antonio said.

Their shot came too late to protect their Nonni, but they said it’s not too late to protect others.

“Everybody should get it, because it keeps you safe and other people safe,” Antonio said.

“And I won’t want people to go through what we have to go through,” Tommy Ralph added.

Copyright 2021 KCTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

